Azerbaijan Army Continues To Fulfill Training Plan For 2024


1/12/2024 2:27:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The commander's session in the Azerbaijan Army continues following the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Azernews reports.

At the sessions, the participants were given detailed information about various engineering obstacles and mine-detecting devices, and the rules for neutralizing anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were explained.
In addition, the command staff was shown classes on various topics of combat training. Besides, the tasks of occupying the imaginary support point by the regulations have been accomplished.

It should be noted that the main focus of the sessions is on increasing the individual training and professional levels of the command staff in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as improving leadership qualities.

