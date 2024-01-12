Azerbaijan Army Continues To Fulfill Training Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The commander's session in the Azerbaijan Army continues
following the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense
Minister, Azernews reports.
At the sessions, the participants were given detailed
information about various engineering obstacles and mine-detecting
devices, and the rules for neutralizing anti-personnel and
anti-tank mines were explained.
In addition, the command staff was shown classes on various topics
of combat training. Besides, the tasks of occupying the imaginary
support point by the regulations have been accomplished.
It should be noted that the main focus of the sessions is on
increasing the individual training and professional levels of the
command staff in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as improving
leadership qualities.
