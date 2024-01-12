Deadline For Voter Education Abroad For Presidential Election Ends Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The deadline for inclusion (based on the data on the number of
voters) and clarification of the lists of voters in electoral
districts expires tomorrow, Azernews reports.
As well as those residing outside the Republic of Azerbaijan or
on a long foreign business trip and registered in diplomatic
missions or consular offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
approval of the lists of these electoral districts expires
tomorrow.
It was mentioned in the calendar plan of main actions and
measures on the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections
for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the calendar plan, the list should be approved by
the Central Election Commission based on the submission of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan not less
than 25 days before the voting day, until January 13, 2024.
Meanwhile, the deadline for issuing absentee voting certificates
from district election commissions to precinct election commissions
expires on January 13.
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections
will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. To date, 17 people
have applied for confirmation of their candidacy for the post of
president. The number of registered presidential candidates has
reached seven.
The deadline for issuing absentee voting certificates (voting
certificates) to voters by the respective district election
commission or precinct election commission expires tomorrow.
This was mentioned in the calendar plan of main actions and
measures for the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the calendar plan, identity cards should be issued
by district election commissions 45-25 days before the voting day,
from December 24, 2023, to January 13, 2024.
