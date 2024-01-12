Deadline For Voter Education Abroad For Presidential Election Ends Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The deadline for inclusion (based on the data on the number of voters) and clarification of the lists of voters in electoral districts expires tomorrow, Azernews reports.

As well as those residing outside the Republic of Azerbaijan or on a long foreign business trip and registered in diplomatic missions or consular offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approval of the lists of these electoral districts expires tomorrow.

It was mentioned in the calendar plan of main actions and measures on the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the calendar plan, the list should be approved by the Central Election Commission based on the submission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan not less than 25 days before the voting day, until January 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, the deadline for issuing absentee voting certificates from district election commissions to precinct election commissions expires on January 13.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. To date, 17 people have applied for confirmation of their candidacy for the post of president. The number of registered presidential candidates has reached seven.

The deadline for issuing absentee voting certificates (voting certificates) to voters by the respective district election commission or precinct election commission expires tomorrow.

This was mentioned in the calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the calendar plan, identity cards should be issued by district election commissions 45-25 days before the voting day, from December 24, 2023, to January 13, 2024.

It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. To date, 17 people have applied for confirmation of their candidacy for the post of president. The number of registered presidential candidates has reached seven.