Allianz Nigeria Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Outreach

Allianz Nigeria, a leading insurance company, brought the magic of Christmas to the children of Modupe Cole Memorial College as part of its annual Christmas outreach program. The initiative aimed to provide a unique and memorable experience for the children, fostering a spirit of joy and community during the festive season.

The Allianz Nigeria team, accompanied by enthusiastic employees, engaged in a day of dance, and play, and shared moments with the students. The visit sought to create a festive atmosphere and bring a sense of togetherness to the school. As part of the celebration, Allianz Nigeria distributed party packs, Christmas cake, and frozen chicken and fish that will be prepared for the children on Christmas day. The goal was not only to spread joy but also to ensure that the children have a special and delicious Christmas meal.

Speaking about the initiative, Aimalohime Higo, Team Lead - Alternative Distribution, Strategy & Reputation at Allianz Nigeria, expressed,“at Allianz Nigeria, we believe in the power of giving back. We are also committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and our Christmas outreach to Modupe Cole Memorial College was a wonderful way to bring joy and celebrate the spirit of the season with these deserving children."

The children were thrilled to participate in the festivities and express their gratitude to Allianz Nigeria for their generosity. The event created lasting memories and a sense of community for the students, reminding them of the importance of sharing and giving back.

Allianz Nigeria's Christmas outreach is a testament to the company's dedication to social responsibility and its commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. The company is proud to have played a role in creating a brighter holiday season for the children of Modupe Cole Memorial College.

ABOUT ALLIANZ NIGERIA

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Limited (previously Ensure Insurance plc) is a rapidly growing insurance company, catering to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and commercial, and corporate clients. With a strong presence across Nigeria, we serve a broad customer base, providing them with the necessary tools to secure their future.

Allianz Nigeria is now a wholly owned subsidiary of SanlamAllianz Africa, a newly created joint venture in Africa between Sanlam Group headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, and Allianz SE headquartered in Munich, Germany. SanlamAllianz is the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa with core operations in Life, Health, and General Insurance as well as Asset Management, serving over 30 million customers across 27 countries on the continent.

We are dedicated to becoming widely regarded as Nigeria's most reputable and trusted insurance partner offering the protection you require to preserve what matters to you most.