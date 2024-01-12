US, UK: Military Strikes Against Houthis In Red Sea, Elsewhere

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The US and the UK had announced late Thursday that they had launched a military strike against Houthi militia targets in the Red Sea and other areas.

In a joint statement by the United Kingdom, and the United States-led military coalition said, "Recognizing the broad consensus as expressed by 44 countries around the world on December 19, 2023, as well as the statement by the UN Security Council on December 1, 2023, condemning Houthi attacks against merchant and commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea. Our governments issued a joint statement on January 3, 2024, which called for the immediate end of illegal attacks."

The statement warned that "Malign actors would be held accountable should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and the free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways."

"Despite this strong warning, attacks in the Red Sea have continued, including the launch of numerous missiles and one-way attack aerial vehicles against ships in the Red Sea on January 9, 2024, including U.S. and UK vessels. On January 10, 2024, the UN Security Council passed UNSCR 2722, which also condemned these attacks and demanded that they cease," it added.

The statement carried on, "In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthi attacks against vessels... joint strikes in accordance with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, consistent with the UN Charter, against a number of targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."

"These precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of international mariners in one of the world's most critical waterways."

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," it affirmed.

Providing further input, President Joe Biden said in a statement, "Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces-together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands-successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways."

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea-including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history."

"These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," he added.

"More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy. More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea-which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times. And on January 9, Houthis launched their largest attack to date-directly targeting American ships."

"Last month, the United States launched Operation Prosperity Guardian-a coalition of more than 20 nations committed to defending international shipping and deterring Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. We also joined more than 40 nations in condemning Houthi threats. Last week, together with 13 allies and partners, we issued an unequivocal warning that Houthi rebels would bear the consequences if their attacks did not cease. And yesterday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding the Houthis end attacks on merchant and commercial vessels," said Biden.

Today's defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels' escalating attacks against commercial vessels.

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes. I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

The UNSC adopted last Wednesday a resolution called on the Houthis to stop attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which affected global economy. (end)

