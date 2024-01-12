Japan Backs US-UK Strikes Against Houthis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Japan on Friday expressed support for the joint strikes by the US and the UK against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen earlier in the day.

"Japan supports the determination of the US and relevant countries to fulfill its responsibility in ensuring the free and safe navigation of vessels," Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement.

"We understand that this action was a measure aimed at preventing the further deterioration of the situation," Kobayashi said.

The spokeswoman also condemned the continued interference by the Houthis with the rights and freedoms of navigation in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula, particularly in the Red Sea.

"Japan will fulfill its responsibility to secure the rights and freedoms of navigation and take necessary measures, while continuing to closely cooperate with relevant countries including the US," she added. (end)

mk













MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107712243