Saudi Stresses Importance Of Maintaining Security, Stability Of Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring with great concern the military operations in the Red Sea region and the air strikes against a number of sites in Yemen, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region.

It added the freedom of navigation was an international demand due to its impact on the interests of the entire world.

It called for restraint and avoid escalation in light of the events the region. (end)

