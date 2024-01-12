               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Stresses Importance Of Maintaining Security, Stability Of Red Sea


1/12/2024 2:22:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring with great concern the military operations in the Red Sea region and the air strikes against a number of sites in Yemen, said a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region.
It added the freedom of navigation was an international demand due to its impact on the interests of the entire world.
It called for restraint and avoid escalation in light of the events the region. (end)
kns





MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107712242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search