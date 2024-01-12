US Federal Deficit Exceeds USD 34 Tn 1St Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The US government ran up another half a trillion dollars in red ink in the first quarter of its fiscal year, the Treasury Department has reported.

For the period from October 2023 through December 2023, the budget deficit totaled just shy of USD 510 billion, following a shortfall of USD 129.4 billion in December alone, which was 52 percent higher than a year ago, the department said in a statement released late on Thursday.

The jump in the deficit pushed total government debt past USD 34 trillion for the first time.

Compared to last year, which saw a final deficit of USD 1.7 trillion, 2024 is running even hotter.

If the current pace continues, 2024 would end with a deficit of just more than USD two trillion. (end)

asj













MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107712240