As Dry Spell Prolongs, Met Says Similar Trends Seen In Past In J&K

“Due to prolonged dry spells, the maximum temperature at many stations recorded 6-8°C above normal with highest maximum temperature recorded over Banihal station (23 4°C) on 11th January (Previous all time record 22.6°C on 18th January 2003),” said a meteorological department official, as per news agency GNS.

Contrary to this, he said, the places engulfed with dense fog recorded 9 to 10°C below normal with Jammu, Samba and Kathua recording 8.6, 8.8 and 8.9 °C maximum temperature on January 11.

“Years with prolonged dry spells also showed similar trends of maximum temperature in the past-(2018, 2016, 2015)”.

He said dry weather likely to continue till January 20 with feeble WDs approaching on Jan 12th & 17th evening.

“Under the influence of these WDs, Generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected,” he said, adding,“18-20th January: Generally dry weather.”

He said slight improvement in visibility and reduction in dense fog is expected on January 13 in Jammu and is expected to redevelop with cold day conditions from January 13 onwards till 16th January.

Meanwhile, freezing weather conditions amid prolonged dry weather continued as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.0°C on Thursday.

The meteorological department official said that while Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of minus 5.0°C on the previous night, the temperature was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.4°C, same as on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.2°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.7°C above normal for the popular skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 3.7°C against 4.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 3.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, Batote 4.5°C and Bhaderwah 1.3°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30.

