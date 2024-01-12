(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart education market is set to grow by USD 353.17 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

17.98% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on e-learning. The

market is segmented

by

end-user (academics and corporate), component (service, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Smart education refers to the integration of innovative teaching methods, including whiteboards, projectors, and smart notebooks. The incorporation of such technologies in classrooms enhances student comprehension and fosters engagement in the learning process. With a smart education system, students and educators can access information efficiently anytime and anywhere through advanced interconnectivity technologies. This system facilitates the collection and submission of precise data, such as grades, offering relevant insights into students' activities. Teachers and parents can utilize this data to evaluate and enhance a student's performance and monitor their educational progress

The report on the smart education market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.



Smart Education Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Driver

The increasing employment prospects is driving the smart education market growth.

This growth is propelled by innovative tools like e-learning platforms, online courses, learning management systems (LMS), virtual classrooms, educational apps, and digital textbooks. Additionally, advancements like gamification in education, adaptive learning, artificial intelligence in education, and augmented reality in education are instrumental. These factors collectively enhance learning experiences, catering to evolving educational needs and boosting the market's expansion.

Trend

The continuous focus on new product development

is an emerging market trend.

This trend encompasses educational analytics, interactive whiteboards, smartboards, the Internet of Things (IoT) in education, learning analytics, edutainment, remote learning, video conferencing for education, educational robotics, and online assessments. Such a focus improves

innovation, driving the market's evolution by introducing advanced tools and technologies and catering to the dynamic needs of modern education.

Challenge

Budget constraints are challenging the smart education market growth. This obstacle affects the integration of virtual reality in education, personalized learning, mobile learning, blended learning, cloud-based education, 3D printing in education, collaborative learning tools, educational chatbots, learning experience platforms (LXP), microlearning, and digital badges in education. Overcoming these financial limitations is crucial to ensure equitable access to innovative educational tools and methodologies for all learners.

Smart Education Market

2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The smart education market analysis includes the End-user, Component, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the continuous focus on new product development, the growing focus on personalization and adaptive learning, and the emergence of virtual schools as one of the prime reasons driving the smart education market growth during the next few years.

The

academics segment

will be significant during the forecast period. The academic segment includes higher education and K-12 schools. Colleges and universities are implementing cutting-edge EdTech products to simplify the learning process and stay up to date with the latest technologies. The US and Germany are among the advanced countries in deploying smart education tools at the grassroots level. Furthermore, the smart education and learning system is expected to empower students in the K-12 segment by enhancing students' knowledge acquisition and providing a delivery platform for effective education.

The smart education market covers the following areas:

Smart Education Market Sizing

Smart Education Market Forecast

Smart Education Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Adobe Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cengage Learning Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

EI Design Pvt. Ltd.

Ellucian Co. LP

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

McGraw Hill LLC

Paradiso Solutions

Pearson Plc

Promethean World Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skillsoft Corp.

SkyPrep Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Company Offerings



Adobe Inc. -

The company offers smart education such as Adobe Captivate Prime, an enterprise learning platform that helps organizations create, manage, and deliver engaging learning experiences.

Blackboard Inc. -

The company offers smart education such as Blackboard Learn, a learning management system (LMS) that helps instructors create and deliver courses, and students access and manage their coursework. Promethean World Ltd.:

The company offers smart education such as MyLab & Mastering, providing personalized learning experiences through digital tools.

