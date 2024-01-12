               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Skanska Upgrades Waterfront Facility In Eastern USA For USD 128M, About SEK 1.3 Billion


1/12/2024 2:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a client for preconstruction work and early commitments for the planned construction phase to upgrade a waterfront facility in Eastern USA. Skanska will include the contract worth USD 128M, about SEK 1.3 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The scope of work includes the release and fabrication of long lead electrical equipment, enabling waterfront work, and the abatement and demolition of onsite buildings.

Procurement for this project will commence in the first quarter of 2024 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2025.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

SOURCE Skanska

