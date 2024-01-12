Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Issue Of Securities Pursuant To Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing the shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on or about January 19, 2024.

Following issue of the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 19,194,525 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries: