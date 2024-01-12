CAGR Of 9.7% Europe And Middle East Shooting Ranges Market To Reach $745.2 Million, Globally By 2032 | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Europe and Middle East Shooting Ranges Market by Type, Product Type, and End-User: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032,” the Europe and Middle East shooting ranges market size was valued at $304.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $745.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Increasing participation in various shooting sports acts as a key factor driving the shooting range market growth. Sports include target shooting, high-power rifles, popinjay, sporting clays, skeet shooting, cowboy action shooting, and others. In addition, people are increasingly participating in shooting sports in the region, owing to numerous benefits such as enhanced physical health, focus and sharpen eyesight. For instance, in October 2022, CARACAL, a prominent small arms manufacturer and a part of EDGE, major advanced technology and defense group, entered an initiative with International Golden Group (IGG) and Al Forsan Holding Group. The primary objective of this initiative is to support and foster the development of local shooting sports enthusiasts in the UAE. This partnership promotes the sport of shooting, creating opportunities for sports hobbyists and potentially enhancing the local shooting sports community.

Furthermore, the growing participation of school and college kids/students in national-level shooting sports is expected to promote the growth of the market. The rise in participation in shooting competitions across the regions is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe and Middle East shooting ranges market during the forecast period.

An indoor shooting range is inside the premises, and it can be built at a place where the zoning laws allow. Shooting ranges are required to maintain some safety norms and environmental concerns including noise pollution. It is comparatively easier for indoor shooting ranges to meet those requirements. Indoor firing ranges are popular among law enforcement and recreational shooters because they offer protection from inclement weather conditions and can be operated around the clock under controlled environmental conditions. Noise-controlled systems are being installed inside the indoor shooting range to prevent noise pollution. In addition, indoor shooting ranges can be built or located in high-traffic areas as it is inside the building due to which the shooters and members do not get disturbed by outside noise and can give full concentration to shooting. Thus, such factors further provide lucrative growth opportunities to the segment growth.

Longer-range shooting up to or over 1,200 yards is done at outdoor shooting ranges (1,100 m). In addition, some training may specifically require exposure to weather conditions including wind, rain, and dust. Although the weather may vary, outside competition shooting is preferred when conditions are favorable.

Outdoor shooting ranges allow increased firing mobility for more tactical freedom, distance, and terrain-based exercises. Outdoor shooting ranges can be used by recreational shooters, law enforcement officials, and military personnel. In addition, outdoor shooting ranges offer the shooter a natural environment to shoot in and provide opportunities for shooters to practice shooting skills in open areas. Thus, it drives the demand for the outdoor Europe and Middle East shooting ranges market during the forecast years.

Middle East includes regions such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, UAE, and Rest of Middle East. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are driven by military investments and tourism, while Turkey and Iran see growth due to safety concerns and budget allocations. The Middle East's shooting ranges market exhibits varying trends across countries. Saudi Arabia's investments in military training and a growing interest in civilian firearm ownership drive demand for advanced ranges. In Turkey, concerns over unlicensed guns and armed violence have led to an increase in shooting range visitors. Iran allocates a substantial budget to military capabilities, ensuring a steady demand for shooting ranges.

The UAE's shooting ranges attract tourists and recreational shooters, and the country's focus on military enhancement further supports the market. The rest of the region's growth varies based on security needs, cultural significance, and recreational shooting popularity. In addition, an increase in investment toward the advancement of military and law enforcement shooting training technology in the region is anticipated to support the growth of the shooting range market during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study :

On the basis of type, the outdoor shooting range segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the virtual simulators segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Middle East is the fastest growing region, followed by Europe.

The key players analyzed in this Europe and Middle East shooting ranges market report are :

Theissen Training Systems GmbH,

Saab AB,

Polytronic International AG,

InVeris Training Solutions,

Cubic Corporation,

Action Target, Inc.,

ELI OÜ,

INTARSO GmbH,

Faris Group,

EDGE PJSC Group.

