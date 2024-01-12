Namrata Sheth Decodes Karma's Style In 'Karmma Calling': It's Elegant & Classy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Namrata Sheth, who plays Karma Talwar in the upcoming show 'Karmma Calling' has opened up on her look in the series and spilled the beans on how the minimalist fashion style plays its own game.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Guilty Minds' shared that her look in 'Karmma Calling' is very interesting, because Karma is somebody that has come from a lot of wealth, but then she lost everything and had nothing for a long time in her life.

Decoding Karma's style, Namrata said: "She decides to come back into this high society world where she has to play a part and look the part. We still maintained the elegance and minimalism that defines her personality. We have kept Karma's look very elegant, modern and classy which is similar to my style.”

“Personally, I loved all the outfits I wore on-screen. I didn't have to undergo any drastic physical transformation because the body type I had and the body type that was needed for Karma worked perfectly,” she said.

The 'Good Bad Girl' fame actress added:“I have always been fit, taken care of my diet and exercise regime, so look wise I feel I completely fit the part.”

The guilty pleasure series 'Karmma Calling' features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

sp/prw