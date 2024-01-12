USD 46,680.00 Million Customer Journey Analytics Market Surges By 118.8% In 2030, A Symphony Of Insights For Success.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customer Journey Analytics

Data-driven insights, demand for personalized experiences, and omnichannel engagement propel Customer Journey Analytics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global customer journey analytics market was valued at $8,285.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,680.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8%.

The growing demand for consistent customer support throughout business interactions has led to a significant rise in the adoption of customer journey analytics, particularly among digital businesses in recent years. This trend is anticipated to be a key driver for market growth in the foreseeable future. The increasing volume of real-time data produced by connected devices and applications stands out as another crucial factor contributing to the market's expansion. Additionally, the widespread generation of real-time data through e-commerce applications and the ongoing digital transformation in the retail sector are propelling the market forward. Nonetheless, the surge in multi-channel business and marketing activities has introduced complexities in overall data synchronization and data privacy, posing challenges that may impede the market's growth to some extent.

The on-premise segment held a prominent position in the overall customer journey analytics market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue gaining traction among various organizations throughout the forecast period. In the present digital landscape, businesses are dedicated to delivering uniform information and smooth experiences across diverse channels, incorporating a customer's history, preferences, and interests. This significant aspect contributes to the widespread adoption of on-premise customer journey analytics across industries globally.

Key Findings Of The Study:

➢ By component, in 2020 the solutions dominated the customer journey analytics market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

➢ Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise generated the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

➢ On the basis of application, the campaign management segment accounted for the highest revenue of customer journey analytics market share in 2020; however, customer churn analysis segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

➢ According to the touchpoint, the email segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. However, mobile is expected to witness highest growth rate in the customer journey analytics market forecast period.

➢ Region wise, the customer journey analytics market share was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

The North America market for customer journey analytics asserted its dominance in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the abundance of players actively utilizing analytics in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to exhibit a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) globally in the upcoming years. This growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of customer journey analytics tools across diverse touchpoints. Key market players have experienced a surge in demand for customer journey analytics, driven notably by rising consumer expectations for consistent information and seamless experiences across various channels. This comprehensive study encompasses market analysis, current trends, and future estimations to identify potential investment opportunities.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the market size for customer journey analytics reached $8,285.0 million in 2020 and is anticipated to achieve $46,680.0 million by 2030. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2030 is projected to be 18.8%. The customer journey analytics market has experienced a surge due to the pandemic, driven by businesses recognizing the importance of customer-centric approaches in marketing. This shift aims to create well-informed customer experiences while optimizing marketing investments and enhancing the effectiveness of marketing endeavors. The increased adoption of digital strategies by businesses, involving the mapping of customer journeys and the implementation of digital approaches, is a key factor contributing to this growth.

Key Market Players:

➢ Acxiom LLC

➢ Adobe Systems, Inc.

➢ BryterCX

➢ IBM Corporation

➢ Nice Ltd

➢ Pointillist

➢ Quadient

➢ Salesforce

➢ SAP SE

➢ Verint Systems

