MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Kamal Nath

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has met with Congress leader Kamal Nath at latter's residence in Bhopal's Shyamla Hills.

The meeting was held between the two leaders on Thursday night.

Yadav's office called it a formal meeting.

Earlier, a formal meeting between the two leaders had took place after Yadav took oath as chief minister of the state and Kamal Nath had assured him of full cooperation in development of the state.

Kamal Nath's residence is located hardly 500 meters away from Chief Minister's residence - B6 Shyamla Hills.

This meeting came hours after leaders of the ruling BJP along with the representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chalked out plan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, and a special plan was prepared to win Chhindwara seat.

In Chhindwara, the bastion of Kamal Nath, the Congress had won all seven seats in the assembly election held in November. Moreover, Chhindwara was the only Lok Sabha seat in the state, the Congress could win in 2019.

Kamal Nath was elected Lok Sabha MP for record nine time from Chhindwara and when he became Chief Minister in 2018, his son Nakul Nath won the said seat.

The state has 29 Lok Sabha seats, of which, the BJP won 28 in 2019 and this time, it is planning to make a clean sweep.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at time when the Congress' central leadership has refused to attend the 'pran-pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, calling it a "BJP-RSS event".

Here in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath wrote Lord Ram's name 4.31 crore times on a paper, which is to be sent to Ayodhya.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Nakul Nath has said that he will distribute papers to the people to write 'Ram'. These papers will be dispatched to Ayodhya in two buses, he said. "I want to tell the Ram devotees of Chhindwara that the city is going to make a record," he had said on Wednesday.

The father-son duo also wrote the name of Lord Ram on papers at the Hanuman Temple in Chhindwara.

--IANS

pd/svn