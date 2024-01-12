Ex-NAR President Has Been Offered A New Role To Guide Brokers And Their Realtors To Last Longer Than Her Own Tenure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Norman SzobotkaWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agently , an innovative platform specializing in agent onboarding and retention for real estate brokerages and teams, has made headlines with its groundbreaking move to offer a pivotal role to Tracy Kasper, the former President of the National Association of Realtors (N.A.R.), as a Product Advisor.This strategic decision comes in the wake of Ms. Kasper 's resignation from the N.A.R. presidency after a four-month tenure, and it carries a unique twist as she is now poised to guide brokers and their Realtors to thrive beyond the duration of her own term. The move reflects Agently's commitment to reshaping industry standards and fostering growth.Norman Szobotka, Head of Growth at Agently, expressed optimism about the potential collaboration, stating, "Tracy's wealth of experience and industry insight aligns seamlessly with Agently's mission to revolutionize how teams operate and agents thrive." This collaboration holds the promise of a dynamic partnership that could propel Agently to new heights while empowering brokers and team leaders within the real estate sector. As Ms. Kasper contemplates this career move, industry experts anticipate a transformative impact on team leadership and agent retention strategies. "With Tracy Kasper on our team, we will lead the pivot into a new era of professionalism and excellence," Szobotka added.In light of professional realtors being scarce and concerns about the industry's reputation, Tracy's potential guidance could prove pivotal for Agently's real estate broker and team leader client base. This opportunity offers her a second chance to positively impact the industry, particularly after the recent Sitzer/Burnett lawsuit outcome.About Agently:Agently is an innovative platform focused on agent onboarding and retention for real estate brokerages and teams. Through cutting-edge solutions, Agently aims to reshape industry practices and empower real estate professionals to thrive in a dynamic market.

