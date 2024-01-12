UP Congress To Go Ahead With Its Ayodhya Visit On Makar Sankranti

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 12 (IANS) There will be no change in the UP Congress' plan to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple.

The state unit will go ahead with its programme even though the Congress has respectfully denied the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony invite.

The UP Congress had earlier announced that its state in-charge Avinash Pande and UPCC chief Ajay Rai would lead a 100-member delegation, including Pramod Tiwari and P L Punia, to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan.

"There is no change in the programme. Congress leaders from the state will visit Ayodhya as per the scheduled programme. The January 22 programme related to the 'pran pratishtha' is a different matter," said Ajay Rai.

During their visit, Congress leaders will take a dip in Saryu river and then visit the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi, a senior party leader said.

