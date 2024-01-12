‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Stands By Her Mother To Mother-In-Law Over Slipper Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Ankita was given a chance to go in the therapy room and spend some alone time with her mom-in-law, who questioned her for her behaviour with her son Vicky Jain, leaving the actress very upset.

Vicky's mom reminded her of the slipper incident and how Vicky's father called Ankita's mother and asked if she did the same to her husband.

Vicky's mother said:“Jis din tumhe chappal se Vicky ko maara tha uss din papa ne tumhari mummy ko call karke pucha tha ki aap bhi apne pati ko aise hi marte ho. Kabhi tum pair se mar rahi ho, kabhi chapal se kabhi khch aur, bahar sab kaise jaarha hai.”

“Abhi 15 din bacha hai pati ko devta man ke chalo and ussko bhi Main samjhati hu ki tumhare sath achese se rahe.”

A visibly upset Ankita, gave a sensible reply:“Mummy jo hai mujhe bolo, main manti hu main galat hu vo mere mummy papa ko kuch mat bolo. Main hun yahan sunne ke liye... Mere dad ki death hui hai pls unko kuch mat bolo.”

Ankita then questioned her mother about the incident and why she didn't tell her.

Later, she was heard talking to her mother and said:“Mumma, Vicky ke liye bol rahi thi ki vo kisko behen nahi manta.. khud Ka beta kuch bhi kare vo chalta hai but ek ladki kuch nahi kar sakti.”

Ankita's mom later calmed her down and said:“Tu ussko chod de jaane de. Ussko kahi aur baithna hai, kuch aur karna hai sab karne de, Tu 15 din aab kuch mat kar.”

--IANS

dc/kvd