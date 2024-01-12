Riteish Deshmukh To Play Antagonist In Ajay Devgn-Starrer ‘Raid 2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, 'Raid 2' will feature Riteish Deshmukh in a negative lead role.

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in comedy films.

The film started shooting in Mumbai last week and will be extensively filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

'Raid 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will release theatrically on November 15, 2024.

