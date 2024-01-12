Geminus AI Raises $13M To Scale AI With Physics Based Approaches To Accelerate The Energy Transition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geminus AI, a pioneer at the intersection of AI and Physics, announced today that it received $13 million in Series A funding. The round was led by energy tech giant SLB . The investment will allow Geminus to fast-track their innovative model creation, management and deployment platform, and expand their market reach.



Geminus' unique approach toward fusing physics into AI is revolutionizing digital twins, engineering and advanced control systems by integrating computational science and deep learning. This revolution paves the way for a new era of industrial innovation and efficiency. By embedding generative AI's zero-shot intelligence into industrial systems and processes, it allows real-time adaptation to changing conditions without needing large volumes of training data, significantly enhancing performance and efficiency.



“Our vision is revolutionary - revamping the core of industrial systems from refining to energy storage,” said Greg Fallon, CEO of Geminus.“With climate urgency knocking, we're advancing the frontiers of generative AI with physics to boost decarbonization and improve process performance. Our platform is at the forefront of the ongoing energy AI revolution.”



Transcending the limitations of traditional AI methods that rely solely on data, Geminus circumvents delays and expenses related to collecting, cleansing, and managing large data sets, delivering rapid and cost-effective AI for a wide range of industrial assets and systems.



“Geminus leverages foundational research in computational science and artificial intelligence to achieve unparalleled commercial performance and scalability,” said Director of the Michigan Institute for Computational Discovery and Engineering at the University of Michigan and founder of Geminus, Dr. Karthik Duraisamy. "Geminus epitomizes the seamless fusion of academic rigor with tangible solutions for pressing industrial quandaries."



Geminus also announced the appointment of Chief AI Scientist, Dr. Alex Gorodetsky, Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at U-M.“Dr. Gorodetsky's groundbreaking work in computational autonomy makes him the ideal leader to drive Geminus' AI strategy,” saidys Dr. Duraisamy.“



Note: U-M has a financial interest in Geminus. Title provided for identification purposes only. The views and opinions expressed are those of the individual only and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the University of Michigan.



About Geminus:

Born to pave the way for AI into the physical world, Geminus uses cutting-edge AI techniques to drive innovative modeling for optimizing and automating industrial systems in real-time. Learn more at Geminus.



About SLB:



SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.



SLB Contact

Moira Duff – Director of External Communications

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3407

Email: ...

Greg Fallon

Geminus

+1 6033699890

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn