Azerbaijan, UNICEF Discuss Perspectives Of Further Cooperation

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the UN
Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for Europe and Central
Asia, Special Coordinator for Refugees and Migrants in Europe
Regina de Dominicis on 11 January, Azernews reports, the press service of the ministry.
The Foreign Ministry's press service reports that the meeting
discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
UNICEF and its prospects, as well as the current situation in the
region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that since the first days of
restoration of state independence Azerbaijan has established close
cooperation with various UN specialised agencies, including UNICEF,
and is successfully working together with relevant state structures
to create better opportunities in the field of education and health
care for children who became refugees and IDPs as a result of the
Armenian occupation.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister informed the UNICEF Regional
Director about the successful implementation of relevant programs
and projects.
Regina de Dominicis was also informed in detail about the
large-scale reconstruction and restoration works being carried out
in the liberated territories to ensure the dignified return of the
former IDPs to their native lands, as well as the fight against the
mine threat.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about awareness-raising
activities carried out within the framework of cooperation with
UNICEF, especially in the area of mine action, and emphasised the
importance of drawing the attention of the international community
to this issue.
UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina de
Dominicis, in turn, noted that UNICEF is interested in continuing
the current successful experience of cooperation with Azerbaijan.
She stressed that various joint initiatives in the field of
children's rights could be implemented within the framework of the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan this year, and the World Urban Development Forum, which
will be held in the country in 2026.
Regina de Dominicis said Azerbaijan's large-scale restoration
and reconstruction work in the liberated territories in the
post-war period is admirable, and added that UNICEF is ready to
support the process of return of former IDPs.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the plans to prepare
for COP29.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
