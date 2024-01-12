Almost UAH 660M Allocated From Budget In 2023 To Help Pows, Families

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories transferred UAH 658 million for government payments to prisoners of war and their families.

The Ministry reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Last year, the Ministry of Reintegration allocated UAH 658 million for the payment of cash assistance to those released from captivity and family members of persons who remain in captivity. It is one-time and annual assistance in the amount of UAH 100,000. The money was transferred to the bank accounts of those released from captivity and the families of political prisoners, civilian hostages, and prisoners of war," the statement reads.

The facts of deprivation of liberty of persons as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine were established by the relevant commission operating under the Ministry of Reintegration.

It is emphasized that this year, the ministry will continue to pay government aid to former prisoners of war, as well as the families of those who remain in Russian captivity.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers paid UAH 579 million in compensation for the accommodation of internally displaced persons.