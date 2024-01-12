War Update: 64 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 11, Ukraine reported 64 combat engagements along the frontlines.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Amid 64 combat clashes reported along the frontlines, the enemy launched a total of three airstrikes and 16 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded a number of civilians. Residential buildings, a vocational lyceum, and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In Volyn and Polissia axes, no significant changes were reported.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of Russia bordering Ukraine. Enemy troops undertake active subversive efforts in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to other areas.

Kupiansk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv region).

Lyman axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka (Luhansk region) and east of Terny (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy assault near Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy who keeps trying to besiege Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground and inflicting major losses on the invasion force. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and 17 more attacks – near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region). Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in that area.

On the Shakhtarske axis, the Russians ran no offensive (assault) operations.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks of the adversary west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson axis: Ukrainian defenders continue to expand the existing bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. On January 11, the enemy went for three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses on the invasion troops in terms of manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy all along the frontline.

During the day of January 11, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on two enemy manpower clusters.

Ukraine's missile units hit two Russian manpower and weapons clusters, a command post, and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Pentagon praised“unprecedented” access that the Ukrainian authorities provide to information on donated weapons.