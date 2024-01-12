Azerbaijan Increases Electricity Production In 2023 - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Electricity
production in Azerbaijan increased by 272.3 million kWh in 2023,
amounting to 29.27 billion kWh, compared to 2022, according to
operational data, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov
wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
The minister said that Azerbaijan exported 3.25 billion kWh and
imported 211.8 million kWh.
The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity
in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than
three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1
million kWh.
Meanwhile a government source told Trend previously that
electricity generation in Azerbaijan through wind and solar power
plants will grow 2.5 times by 2026.
It was noted that wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan are
expected to produce 669 million kWh of electricity in 2024.
"It is planned to reach 1.66 billion kWh in 2025, production of
electricity at the expense of these renewable sources (RES) will be
kept at about 1.67 billion kWh per year in 2026-2027," the source
said.
