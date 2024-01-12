Azerbaijani Currency Rates For January 12

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The official
exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against the Azerbaijani
manat as of January 12, 2024, stood at the levels of 1.7 and 1.8662
manat respectively, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
(CBA).
The manat's rate to other global currencies for Friday,
according to the CBA:
|
Currencies
|
|
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1.8662
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1397
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0.0021
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5195
|
1 Brazil real
|
BRL
|
0.349
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4629
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0.0914
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1293
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0756
|
100 Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
0.1864
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2373
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2502
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6349
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2174
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0205
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2.1716
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0.0109
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1657
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.9952
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.455
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2706
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5339
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.0038
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0191
|
100 Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
0.0113
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0.3661
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0.1007
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0963
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0.055
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1652
|
100 Uzbek soum
|
UZS
|
0.0137
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4289
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0.0192
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.278
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0.4533
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.274
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0565
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
0.0547
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0.1554
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0448
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1724
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1.0617
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.