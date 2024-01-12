Monika Khanna On Her Bond With Tanisha Mehta: We Have Similar Perspectives

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Monika Khanna opened up on her bond with her 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' co-star Tanisha Mehta, and shared how they are supportive of each other and have similar perspectives on professionalism.

Tanisha and Monika have become very close as friends, and are often seen chilling together on the set.

Their bond has become special within a short period of time and Monika has revealed how Tanisha is very professional as an actor but even sweeter as a person.

Monika said:“Tanisha and I met for the first time in Amritsar for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di's promo shoot, and we connected instantly. What I love the most about our friendship is that it is effortless and we have a lot of things in common.”

The 'Afsar Bitiya' fame actress mentioned how they have a lot of things in common.

“Our upbringing is quite similar, and that's why we have similar perspectives on things when it comes to professionalism, wisdom, and being supportive of each other, which is beautiful,” said Monika.

She further recalled a shooting experience, and shared how Tanisha helped her in getting the scene right.

“Recently, I had to shoot a scene where I was supposed to slap Tanisha, but I just couldn't bring myself to do it. However, she was determined to make the scene as authentic as possible, so she actually allowed me to slap her for the scene. And because of a few re-takes, I ended up slapping her three times,” she said.

“Though I felt terrible about it, she is such a professional and did not let it affect her performance and gave her shot flawlessly.”

The 'Thapki Pyar Ki' actress said that it is amazing how Tanisha has grown by leaps and bounds from the very first episode.

“She is very open to receiving suggestions and opinions from other actors and is never offended by them, which is rare in today's actors. She is always eager to add more dimensions to her character and gives her all to portray Heer as accurately as possible.

“It is truly inspiring to see her do her homework and put her heart and soul into the character. I am glad that I get to share the screen space with a friend like her and get to know her in real life too,” added Monika.

The show which is based in Punjab, features Monika as Teji. It airs on Zee TV.

