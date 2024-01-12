Prior To 'Pran Pratishta' On Jan 22, PM Modi Starts 11-Day Special Pooja, Seeks People's Blessings

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) For pran pratisha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began 11-day special pooja from Panchvati in Nashik and sought blessings of people.

In a video message posted on X, the Prime Minister said Siyavar Ram Chandra ki jai!

He said: "Only 11 days are left for pran pratishta of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness this auspicious occasion. For pran pratishta, the Lord has made me an instrument to represent the countrymen. It is difficult to express my feelings at this moment but I have tried to convey it."

"As our scriptures say, for the yajna, we must awaken the divine consciousness within ourselves. For this, the scriptures prescribe vows and strict rules that need to be followed before the pran pratishta. Therefore, following the saints guidance and the principles they have suggested of conduct (yam-niyam), I am starting a special observance of 11 days from today," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "I am overwhelmed with emotions! For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings. God has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India. This is a huge responsibility.

"Moment of Pran Pratishtha will be a shared experience for all of us. I will take with me the inspiration of countless personalities who have dedicated their lives to the cause of Ram Mandir.

"People who are like God to me when they express their feelings in words and give blessings, then new energy is infused in me. Today, I need your blessings.

Pran Pratishta of an idol is a detailed and comprehensive process. There are detailed rules for the process which have to be followed many days before the pran pratishta of an idol.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary today, he called it a "joyous coincidence".

He also cited the birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and recalled his own mother too.

Prime Minister Modi, who wakes up in Brahmamurta and consume satvik diet, will do penance.

