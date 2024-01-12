Class 9 Girl’S Parents Lodge Rape Case Against Bus Cleaner, Arrested In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a 24-year-old bus cleaner on charges of raping a Class 9 girl student.
The case was reported in the limits of Dabaspet police station in Bengaluru Rural district, police said on Friday.
According to police, the 14-year-old girl travelled to the school in a private bus. The girl did not return home a week ago following which the parents lodged a missing complaint with the police.
The police during an investigation found that the accused, identified as Anand, had taken her to a rented house in the Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru.
The police raided the house and rescued the girl.
Investigations revealed that the accused was imprisoned in a POCSO case in 2021 reported from Byadarahalli police station limits. He was released last year and brainwashed and exploited the latest victim.
