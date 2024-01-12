Verve New Brunswick Introduces RU Student Apartments For Rutgers University Students

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 11, 2024 2:31 am - Introducing RU Student Apartments, the newest addition to Verve New Brunswick's exceptional student housing options.

New Brunswick, New Jersey : Introducing RU Student Apartments, the newest addition to Verve New Brunswick's exceptional student housing options. These stylish and affordable apartments, strategically placed on Easton Avenue in the heart of New Brunswick, bring unprecedented convenience to Rutgers University students. With a short walk to campus and easy access to university activities, RU Student Apartments are set to redefine off-campus living for Rutgers students.

Verve's RU Student Apartments boast diverse luxurious amenities to enhance the student living experience. Each apartment comes in various configurations, from studios to five-bedroom units, all fully furnished and designed for comfort and style. With features like private bathrooms, hardwood-style floors, designer kitchens, and an in-unit washer and dryer, these apartments provide a modern & convenient lifestyle.

In addition to individual apartment amenities, Verve offers eclectic community facilities to foster a sense of community among its residents. From a state-of-the-art fitness center and dedicated HIIT studio to study and tech lounges, the options for personal growth & relaxation are endless. Residents can also enjoy an outdoor lounge and kitchen, gaming spaces, and social events organized by the on-site management.

For more information about student apartments at Verve, please explore their website or contact them at (732) 317-4346.

About Verve New Brunswick: Verve New Brunswick is committed to providing the most beautiful, elegant, & affordable student housing solutions. With a prime location steps from Rutgers University, Verve offers a complete student lifestyle, combining stylish living spaces with top-notch amenities. Students can flex their style, embrace a thriving community, and make the most of their college experience at Verve New Brunswick.

Company name: Verve New Brunswick

Address: 88 Easton Avenue

City: New Brunswick

State: New Jersey

Zip code: 08901

Phone number: (732) 317-4346

