Intellectuals' Retreat: Upscale Student Living At Lark On Main

Charlottesville, Virginia, January 05, 2024: Witness the unmatched UVA off-campus housing at Lark on Main. Their expert team presents exceptional options, redefining student living for University of Virginia scholars. Minutes from UVA, these apartments offer convenience and a vibrant Charlottesville experience, seamlessly combining academics and social life.

Lark on Main understands the importance of a well-rounded student experience. Their fully furnished apartments are thoughtfully designed with private bedroom-bathroom suites, hardwood-style floors, and state-of-the-art amenities. From quartz countertops to smart HDTVs, they've left no stone unturned in ensuring comfort and convenience. With per-person contracts and roommate matching, they eliminate the stress of shared bills, making your stay hassle-free.

Beyond your apartment, this community offers an array of amenities to enrich your college life. Whether you prefer to study in the well-equipped study lounge, unwind in the outdoor lounge with grilling stations, or work out in the 24-hour fitness center, they've got it covered. Also, enjoy social events for residents and friends to connect and create lasting memories.

About Lark on Main: Lark on Main is a leading provider of student housing near the University of Virginia, offering exceptional off-campus living experiences for UVA students. With a focus on comfort, convenience, and community, Lark on Main strives to create an ideal environment for students to thrive academically and socially during their college years. Discover the ultimate off-campus haven at Lark on Main, where everyday is an opportunity for growth and connection.

Welcome to Lark on Main! - The best off-campus student housing near the University of Virginia. Specially designed for student life. Live at the center of all access to studies, work, nightlife, and prime outdoor spaces. Lark On Main can fulfill your desire of student living in one place.

Company: Lark on Main

Address: 1000 W Main Street

City: Charlottesville

State: Virginia

Zip code: 22902

Phone number: (434) 270-0888