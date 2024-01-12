Enjoy A Fantastic Ladies Night Every Thursday At Hotel Shaan - Your Best Pick Near Kharagpur Station

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 11, 2024 6:08 am - Get ready for a fabulous time every Thursday at Hotel Shaan, the top spot near Kharagpur Station. We're thrilled to announce our Ladies Night, starting at 7:30 PM, promising an unforgettable experience for all the ladies in town.

Get ready for a fabulous time every Thursday at Hotel Shaan, the top spot near Kharagpur Station. We're thrilled to announce our Ladies Night, starting at 7:30 PM, promising an unforgettable experience for all the ladies in town. Hotel Shaan has been winning hearts with its top-notch service, comfy stay, and now, a weekly Ladies Night that's set to spice up your evenings.

Here's what you can look forward to at Ladies Night:

Classy Vibes: Hotel Shaan transforms into the perfect setting for a memorable Ladies Night. Picture a classy atmosphere, friendly staff, and an evening that's nothing short of enchanting.

Top-Notch Service: We take pride in offering the best hospitality in town. Our staff is dedicated to ensuring you have a seamless and delightful experience from the moment you step in.

Foodie's Paradise: Explore a mouth-watering variety of dishes at our multi-cuisine restaurant. Our chefs have put together a menu that caters to all tastes, promising a culinary journey that'll leave you craving for more.

Ladies Night Specials: Join us every Thursday at 7:30 PM for a night to remember. Sip on specially crafted cocktails, groove to live music, and soak in the lively atmosphere – it's all about fun, laughter, and relaxation.

Comfortable Stay: If you're looking to extend the fun, Hotel Shaan offers luxurious accommodation. Our well-appointed rooms ensure you have a restful night's sleep.

Mr. Anil Pareek, Genaral Manager of Hotel Shaan, shared his excitement about Ladies Night, saying, "At Hotel Shaan, we aim to create experiences that stick with our guests. Ladies Night is a celebration of elegance, entertainment, and camaraderie, and we invite all the ladies in Kharagpur to join us for a fantastic evening."

About Hotel Shaan:

Situated near Kharagpur Station, Hotel Shaan is your go-to for exceptional hospitality. With comfortable stays, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and now the exciting Ladies Night, Hotel Shaan remains the preferred choice for guests in Kharagpur.