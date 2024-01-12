Greelance Announces The Launch Of $GRL Token Through An Initial DEX Offering (IDO) On Spores Network

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 11, 2024 1:20 pm - In an exciting development for the blockchain and freelance industry, Greelance is set to launch its native token, $GRL, through an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the Spores Network. This significant event is scheduled for 10 AM UTC on January 12th.

In an exciting development for the blockchain and freelance industry, Greelance is set to launch its native token, $GRL, through an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the Spores Network. This significant event is scheduled for 10 AM UTC on January 12th, marking a pivotal moment in Greelance's journey.

Preparation Steps for Participants:

- Stake $SPO for Exclusive Access: Investors are encouraged to stake Spores tokens ($SPO) to gain VIP access to the IDO.

- Ethereum Blockchain Integration: Ensure your digital wallet is configured with the Ethereum blockchain to facilitate transactions.

- ETH Wallet Registration: Register your Ethereum wallet on Greelance's registration portal to participate in the IDO.

- Funding Preparation: Arrange to have USDT/USDC (BNB) and BNB available for the acquisition of $GRL tokens.

- Participate in the IDO: Join the Greelance community at the IDO to become part of a revolutionary platform in the decentralized workforce sector.

Why Join the Greelance IDO?

The Greelance platform, utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is redefining the freelance marketplace. By participating in the $GRL IDO, investors will be at the forefront of this innovative ecosystem, contributing to a more balanced and efficient marketplace for freelancers and employers alike.

Discover endless opportunities in the decentralized world of Greelance

Stake $SPO & Register NOW (

About Greelance:

Greelance is a state-of-the-art platform designed to transform the global independent workforce landscape. By tackling the challenges in conventional talent marketplaces, Greelance introduces a more fair, transparent, and efficient system, powered by AI and blockchain technology. This approach not only reduces fees but also enhances long-term connections within the industry.

Connect with Greelance:

For more information about the Greelance IDO and to join this transformative journey, please visit:

- Website: Greelance Official Website (

- Telegram Channel: Greelancer Announcement Channel (

- Telegram Group: Greelancer Telegram Group (

- Twitter: Greelance Twitter (

- Discord: Join Greelance on Discord (

- Whitepaper: Read the Greelance Whitepaper (

Embark on the Journey with Greelance: Stake $SPO & Register Today!

Contact Information:

Jimmy Idemudia

CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (512) 616-2184