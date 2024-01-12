Akshay Kumar Beats Mumbai Traffic With Metro Ride

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Ditching the comfort of his luxurious cars, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was spotted travelling in the Mumbai metro to beat the traffic.

A clip of Akshay taking the public transport has been doing the rounds on social media. A video on X, formerly called Twitter, shows Akshay dressed in a T-shirt paired with pants. He went incognito with a baseball cap and a facemask as he sat next to producer Dinesh Vijan.

This is not the first time Akshay has taken the Mumbai metro to reach his destination on time, In 2023, he was seen interacting with passengers, although he was promoting his film 'Selfiee' with co-star Emraan Hashmi.

A string of celebrities have been using the metro to avoid the traffic. Vidyut Jammwal was seen taking the metro after a hard day at work from his shoot for 'Crakk'. Hema Malini too was seen taking the metro.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which will release on Eid.

--IANS

dc/kvd