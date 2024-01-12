American Rapper G-Eazy Says ‘Namaste India’ As He Announces Maiden India Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) American music sensation and rapper G-Eazy, is heading to India for the very first time.

G-Eazy said: "Namaste India! I'm beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I've heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can't wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we're going to make history together."

Produced exclusively by Spacebound producers of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn; the three-city tour promises to be an electrifying experience that will set the tone for live hip hop experiences in the Indian subcontinent this year with panache and fervour.

With chart-topping hits such as 'Me, Myself & I', 'Tumblr Girls', 'Good Life', 'I Mean It', 'Him & I', and 'No Limit,' the internationally acclaimed rapper and record producer is expected to perform in Bengaluru on February 10, New Delhi NCR on February 11, and Mumbai on February 15, and will be joined by an array of homegrown hip hop support acts which will be announced shortly.

The rapper has collaborated with industry icons like Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, Cardi B and many other A-list artists. Over the past decade

He has earned accolades such as Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People's Choice Award and American Music Awards.

Karan Singh, Director, Spacebound stated: "We at spacebound are committed to hosting the top tier talent of the music industry on Indian shores and the G-Eazy India Tour will further cement the brand's pioneering position within the live events industry of India.”

“G-Eazy has established himself as a staple in the touring and music world and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic moment. Get ready for a groundbreaking tour that will set a new milestone within the hip-hop events industry of India!"

--IANS

dc/kvd