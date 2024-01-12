US And UK Complete Airstrikes On Houthi Positions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Airstrikes carried out by US and British forces against the rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) in Yemen achieved their goals, US official said, Trend reports.

He noted that the targets of the strikes included radar sites, missile platforms and coastal observation points.

The official stressed that although attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen have ended, the US and UK retain the right to retaliate if threats continue.