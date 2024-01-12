US And UK Complete Airstrikes On Houthi Positions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Airstrikes
carried out by US and British forces against the rebel Ansar Allah
movement (Houthis) in Yemen achieved their goals, US official said,
Trend reports.
He noted that the targets of the strikes included radar sites,
missile platforms and coastal observation points.
The official stressed that although attacks on Houthi positions
in Yemen have ended, the US and UK retain the right to retaliate if
threats continue.
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.