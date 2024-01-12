Uzbekistan Plans To Boost Capacity Of Green Energy Facilities In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. Uzbekistan
plans to increase the total capacity of solar power plants to 2.6
GW, wind power plants to 900 MW, and to create energy storage with
a capacity of 400 MW in 2024, Trend reports.
This was revealed in an annual report, discussed at a recent
government meeting. The report also included measures planned for
2024 to increase the share of renewable sources in the energy
sector.
In addition, Uzbekistan aims to complete projects that began
last year and expand green energy capacity in the coming years.
Currently, Uzbekistan continues to work on 28 projects on the
basis of public-private partnership for the construction of solar,
wind and hybrid power plants with a total capacity of 6.3 GW. Of
these, 7 projects (2.6 GW at first stage) were launched in
2023.
Last December, the power of five solar photovoltaic stations in
Samarkand, Jizzakh, Surkhandarya, Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions,
as well as a wind power plant in Navoi region, were connected to
the countrywide network. The plants in Jizzakh, Samarkand, and
Surkhandarya regions (900 MW) have been built by Emirati Masdar
company.
In addition, work is underway on 12 projects to build green
power plants and energy storage in cooperation with companies from
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, France and Switzerland.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of
renewable energy, aiming to increase its share of this area in the
energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of
15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is going to develop a concept for the
development of electricity networks. The concept will define
measures to modernize existing networks, build new substations and
transmission lines, introduce modern automated fuse systems,
digital control systems (SCADA/EMS), increase the share of reserve
capacities and energy storage.
