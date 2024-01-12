               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Announce Destruction Of Many Targets As Result Of Strike On Yemen


1/12/2024 12:27:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. US and UK precision-guided munition strikes against Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels in Yemen have destroyed many targets,a representative of the US Armed Forces said at a special briefing for journalists, Trend reports.

According to him,“this is a strike carried out jointly with the armed forces of the United States and Great Britain against the Houthi forces in Yemen.” They were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. According to a US army spokesman, the strikes "destroyed many targets in Yemen under the control of the Houthis."

"Precision-guided munitions were used to engage targets and minimize collateral damage," he added. He noted that the goal was to "deny the Houthis the ability to attack naval vessels, including merchant ships and warships."

MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search