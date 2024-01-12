US Announce Destruction Of Many Targets As Result Of Strike On Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. US and UK
precision-guided munition strikes against Ansar Allah (Houthi)
rebels in Yemen have destroyed many targets,a representative of the
US Armed Forces said at a special briefing for journalists,
Trend reports.
According to him,“this is a strike carried out jointly with the
armed forces of the United States and Great Britain against the
Houthi forces in Yemen.” They were supported by Australia, Bahrain,
Canada and the Netherlands. According to a US army spokesman, the
strikes "destroyed many targets in Yemen under the control of the
Houthis."
"Precision-guided munitions were used to engage targets and
minimize collateral damage," he added. He noted that the goal was
to "deny the Houthis the ability to attack naval vessels, including
merchant ships and warships."
