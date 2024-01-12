Kyrgyzstan Boosts Imports Of Oil Products From Belgium

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 12. Kyrgyzstan
imported 2,302 tons of oil products from Belgium from January
through October 2023, which is a 3.1-times increase compared to the
same period in 2022 (721 tons), Trend reports.
Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reveals
that the value of these imports reached $8.332 million over the
span of 10 months, representing a threefold increase year-on-year
($2.727 million from January through October 2022).
Belgium ranked fifth among the countries from which Kyrgyzstan
imported oil products. Ahead of Belgium are Russia with 392,966
tons valued at $290.386 million, Kazakhstan with 57,307 tons worth
$28.305 million, Uzbekistan with 6,425 tons valued at $4.679
million, and Belarus with 3,956 tons worth $4.078 million.
In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 469,757 tons of oil products from
January through October 2023, marking a 24.3 percent decrease from
the same period in 2022 (620,243 tons). The value reached $357.405
million, which is a 24 decrease compared to the 10 months
of 2022 ($474.583 million).
Meantime, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover reached $12.297 billion
from January through October 2023, increasing by 24.9 percent
compared to $9.845 billion in the same period of 2022.
Exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.443 billion during the 10
months, which is a 29 increase compared to $1.885 billion
recorded from January through October 2022. Imports into Kyrgyzstan
amounted to $9.854 billion during this period, reflecting a
23 increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($7.959
billion).
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.