Russia Requests Urgent UN Security Council Meeting On Yemen


1/12/2024 12:27:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 amid attacks by the US and its allies on Houthi targets in Yemen, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN says, Trend reports.

“Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the US and UK strikes on Yemen,” the statement says.

The US and its allies have launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed a series of military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.

