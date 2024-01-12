Russia Requests Urgent UN Security Council Meeting On Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russia has
requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January
12 amid attacks by the US and its allies on Houthi targets in
Yemen, the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN says, Trend reports.
“Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security
Council on January 12 in connection with the US and UK strikes on
Yemen,” the statement says.
The US and its allies have launched strikes against Houthi
targets in Yemen.
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
confirmed a series of military strikes against the Houthis in
Yemen.
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.