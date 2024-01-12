Middle Corridor - Crucial Route Determining Regional Geopolitical Strategies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) determines
regional geopolitical balancing strategies, Matthew Orr, Eurasia
analyst at RANE, told Trend .
"The Middle Corridor is an essential transit route to many
states in the Eurasia region. In fact, it is a route so significant
that many countries' geopolitical balancing strategies
(multi-vector foreign policies) between regional powers are
premised upon its operation," he said.
According to Orr, Central Asian states are largely isolated from
the global market without the operation of the route, as paths
through heavily sanctioned Russia and Iran are unattractive,
Afghanistan is way too unstable, and China's reliability is
increasingly questionable amid its growing tensions with the
West.
"The route provides a lifeline for countries in the region to
avoid overreliance on Russia, while providing China freight access
to Türkiye and Europe via Central Asia and the South Caucasus,
bypassing Russia. Further expanding the route is crucial for its
long-term viability," he said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
