Ukraine, Moldova Launch Joint Control At Railway Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the customs and border administrations of Ukraine and Moldova have signed an act on the readiness of a checkpoint for the Kuchurhan-Novosavytske rail link for the implementation of joint control.
This was announced by the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this checkpoint was closed by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. However, last autumn, it resumed operations thanks to a project that provides for simultaneous control measures by the services of neighboring countries. Read also:
The State Customs Service underscored that the introduction of joint control at checkpoints is one of the agency's priorities in the short term.
