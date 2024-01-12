U.S., Britain Carry Out Strikes Against Houthis In Yemen - Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

This is a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Reuters reports.

As witnesses in Yemen confirmed explosions throughout the country to Reuters, President Joe Biden cautioned in a statement late on Thursday he would not hesitate to take further action if needed.

Both governments say the forces hit Houthi ability to attack commercial vessels.

Australia, Bahrain, Canada and Netherlands provide support for the operation, the report reads.

