Ukraine Gives“Unprecedented” Access To Information On Donated Weapons - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian side provided American partners with full information for the accounting and inventory of weapons donated to the country as security and defense aid.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"It is important to point out as well that the Ukrainians have offered unprecedented access to information as it relates to the equipment that we're providing. So they are fully understanding and supportive of our need to ensure that we can account for the items that are accountable," said the representative of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training in U.S. in several months -

This is how he responded to a request to comment on the latest report by the U.S. Defense Department Inspector General about the alleged unaccounted for about 40,000 units of American weapons provided to Ukraine.

In this context, the spokesman for the Pentagon emphasized that there is currently "no credible evidence of illicit diversion of U.S.-provided advanced conventional weapons from Ukraine."

At the same time, he pointed to cases of disinformation spread by Russia, circulating a completely opposite narrative.

denies preparing batch of ATACMS for destruction instead of transfer to Ukrain

Ryder noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine employing capabilities provided by the U.S.“effectively”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. State Department denied claims of the weapons that the U.S. provides to Ukraine potentially falling into the wrong hands.