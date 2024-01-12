Pyongyang May Test Ballistic Missile In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea may test a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic
missile in January, and launch an intercontinental ballistic
missile at a normal angle within a year, Azernews reports, citing South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik in an
interview with the Yonhap news agency.
"North Korea appears to be continuing preparations for the test
launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile. There is a
possibility that this will happen at the beginning of the year. It
cannot be ruled out that this could happen as early as January,"
the minister said.
He recalled that the rocket engines were tested in November.
According to Seoul's estimates, these missiles are under
development and may be needed to demonstrate the potential to
destroy American bases in Guam and Japan.
Shin Won Sik suggested that the DPRK could launch an
intercontinental ballistic missile at a normal angle to test
re-entry technologies and the accuracy of weapons. In 2023,
Pyongyang launched five such missiles, in all cases the flight path
was mounted. The rockets covered about 1,000 km, whereas, according
to experts, when launched at a familiar angle, they can overcome 12
000 - 15 000 km, covering the territory of the USA.
"There is a possibility of launching at a practical range and a
normal angle this year," the minister said.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107712084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.