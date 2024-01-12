Scientists Sends Invitation To Aliens To Visit Earth For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An American group of scientists and linguists from the city of
Lexington in Kentucky recorded and sent into space the first of its
kind advertisement for inhabitants of other worlds with an appeal
to visit our planet and Lexington in particular as tourists, Azernews reports, citing the portal Space
.com.
The message contains an encoded image of the hilly landscape of
Kentucky, figures of a man and horses, as well as diagrams of water
molecules, ethyl alcohol and the happiness hormone dopamine. The
last part is related to the fact that Kentucky is famous for its
bourbon industry.
The signal was sent using an infrared laser to the TRAPPIST-1
star system, located 40 light-years or 378 trillion kilometers from
Earth.
Experts chose TRAPPIST-1 because it contains a large number of
potentially habitable planets. The announcement will reach its
destination by 2063.
"We are targeting the TRAPPIST-1 system because we can get an
answer from there within the lifetime of one person, provided that
someone actually receives and decrypts our message," said Robert
Lodder, an astrobiologist and specialist at the SETI
extraterrestrial Intelligence search organization.
The project to advertise Earth for aliens was prepared by the
Lexington VisitLEX tourism promotion team at the city
administration and the Cornett advertising agency.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107712083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.