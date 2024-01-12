Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 23,469: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 12 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,469, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The Ministry Spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qedra, said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 112 Palestinians and wounded 194 others during the past 24 hours.

Al-Qedra added that, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, 59,604 Palestinians were wounded as a result of Israeli attacks, among whom 6,200 were in urgent need to receive treatment outside Gaza.

“The situation in hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip is extremely catastrophic, as a result of overcrowding with the wounded and tens of thousands of displaced people,” he noted.

Al-Qedra called on UN institutions to intervene urgently,“to provide water, food and shelter to the displaced, before a catastrophe occurs, the consequences of which cannot be tolerated.”

According to Palestinian security sources, intense Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially in the governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.– NNN-XINHUA