(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jan 12 (NNN-SABA) – Four huge explosions rocked Yemen's capital, early this morning, amid media reports that the United States and Britain planned to launch airstrikes against the Houthi rebels who control the city.

Eyewitnesses said that, the blasts could be heard across the city and houses were shaking.

Citing U.S. sources, Al Arabiya, a Saudi state-owned international Arabic news television channel, reported that, the U.S. military had struck multiple Houthi targets in Yemen. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.– NNN-SABA