Artist Ed Gumbrecht Releases New Single Sun Salutation In Advance Of Upcoming Album.

WASHINGTON, D.C., D.C., UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Practitioners of yoga and scholars of the Veda are familiar with the Surya Namaskar, a series of movements that honor the sun. The modern practice has its origins in ancient worship, just as modern music recalls rhythms and themes beyond memory. Out of those ancient traditions comes an infectious new song by artist Ed Gumbrecht that will have you dancing in jubilant circles.Gumbrecht is a songwriter and performer whose works range from roots rock to cinematic storytelling. He began releasing songs in 2022 with the album,“Colorshow”, and followed that with 2023's“Enter the Muses .” His third album“Any Given Day” will be released in Spring of 2024. Since his 2022 debut Gumbrecht's songs have been played more than a million times across the world by a rapidly growing fanbase. As a native New Yorker Ed's music brings a worldly inflection to a range of topics and musical styles. He writes in Washington D.C. and records in New England.“Sun Salutation” blisters with fiery spirit and circular movement. It rocks and rolls and“boils Mercury.” It is bound to become a standard in hot yoga studios everywhere. Produced at Dirt Floor Recording Studios in Haddam, CT, by industry veteran, Eric Michael Lichter, mixed by Eli Novicky and mastered by Steve Wytas. The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all streaming platforms.

