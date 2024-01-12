Mccaul Accuses Taliban Of Supporting Terrorism, Highlights Deteriorating Afghanistan Conditions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, did not mince words when he openly criticized the Taliban, denouncing them as“terrorists” during a recent meeting focused on the Biden Administration's Afghanistan policy.

In his remarks, McCaul drew attention to the Taliban's alleged support for various terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda. He underscored the grim deterioration of conditions for Afghan women and girls following the US withdrawal.

The recent actions of the Taliban have drawn widespread condemnation as they have escalated their restrictions on women in Afghanistan, detaining numerous women for dress code violations. This crackdown has sparked significant criticism and concern.

Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women's affairs, delivered a clear message on Thursday, stressing that the United States should not normalize its relations with the Taliban. Her statement underscores the ongoing challenges and human rights issues faced by Afghan women in the wake of the Taliban's return to power.

McCaul firmly stated,“The Taliban, despite seeking removal from the terrorist list, remain terrorists. Afghanistan is deteriorating daily. Contrary to what some in the administration may believe, there are no 'moderate' Taliban members.”

Expressing scepticism about the administration's approach to the Taliban, McCaul remarked,“It seems the administration thinks befriending the Taliban might influence their actions. However, the Taliban's behavior clearly shows they cannot be influenced. Today, Afghan women and girls are in a dire state, worse than at any point since the US withdrawal.”

Additionally, McCaul raised alarm over the Taliban's alleged involvement in the global arms trade, saying,“The Taliban are funding, equipping, and providing safe haven to terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda. The $7 billion worth of military equipment left behind during the withdrawal is being sold by the Taliban, aiding terror groups and other American adversaries around the world.”

McCaul's comments shed light on the ongoing concerns regarding the Taliban's activities and the challenges facing Afghanistan post-US withdrawal.

