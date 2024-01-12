Father And Two Kids Found Dead In Kerala Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (IANS) In what is suspected to be a fall out of a family issue, a man and his two children were found dead in their house in Kerala's Kollam on Friday.

The body of Jose Pramod was found hanging in the bedroom while 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were found hanging from the handrail of the staircase leading to the first floor.

According to relatives, Jose and his doctor wife, Lekshmi, were friends from Class 9.“It was a love marriage and before the wedding Jose was working in Saudi Arabia. After Covid, he did not return there and worked here.

"Lekshmi had done MBBS and was preparing for her post-graduation due to which she was staying away from home at a hostel.

"Of late there were differences of opinion between the two,” said a relative.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and the cause of death will be known after the autopsy.

--IANS

sg/dpb